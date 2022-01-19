TEGNA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 26,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 1,719 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 4,373,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

