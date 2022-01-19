Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.56

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

