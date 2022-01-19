Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Up 1.1%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

