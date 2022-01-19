Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.67% of Teledyne Technologies worth $335,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $412.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.40. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $353.82 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.