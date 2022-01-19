Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 104,322 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telesat stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Telesat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

