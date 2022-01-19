Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Teligent shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 76,423 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 3,102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 135.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 327,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

