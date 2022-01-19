Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Teligent shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 76,423 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 3,102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 135.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 327,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

