Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 703,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Telos alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $911.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 5,342.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.