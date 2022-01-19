Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0171 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00198962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00413616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

