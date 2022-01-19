Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TNYA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 26th

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $712,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.