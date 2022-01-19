TERA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,239.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $53,239.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

