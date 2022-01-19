TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $79,607.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,428,843,699 coins and its circulating supply is 38,428,114,590 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

