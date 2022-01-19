TerraUSD (UST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $275.31 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $10.85 billion and $275.31 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015267 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 10,795,115,731 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.