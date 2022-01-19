Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.