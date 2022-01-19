Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.4704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

