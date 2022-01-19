The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $60,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

