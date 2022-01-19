The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Announces GBX 0.55 Dividend

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BNKR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118.60 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,034. The Bankers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.60 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.07. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

