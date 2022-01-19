The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

