The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00323904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

