The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 30,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

