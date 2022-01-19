The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €133.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €133.00 ($151.14) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.08 ($184.19).

Shares of EPA SU traded down €3.46 ($3.93) on Wednesday, reaching €159.88 ($181.68). 1,454,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of €163.83 and a 200 day moving average of €151.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

