The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $505.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $556.00 to $505.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.