The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 75,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,121. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.