The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Shares of HD opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average is $358.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.