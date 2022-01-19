The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Lovesac posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 383,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,812 shares of company stock valued at $27,849,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 271.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lovesac by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lovesac by 10.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

