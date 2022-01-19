The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.45

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.45 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 251.50 ($3.43). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 734,695 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2.37.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.