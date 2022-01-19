The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of New York Times worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

