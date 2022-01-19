The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,858 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 10.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of New York Times worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

