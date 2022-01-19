The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

