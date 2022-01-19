The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.52. 142,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

