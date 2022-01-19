The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 1,020.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,844 shares during the quarter. RealReal accounts for 2.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of RealReal worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $959.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

