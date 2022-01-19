The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

Shares of RTN stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.30 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,399. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

