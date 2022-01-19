The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $3.94 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00010236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $595.10 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,073,319 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

