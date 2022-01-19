The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $48,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

