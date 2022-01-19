The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.82% of The Shyft Group worth $51,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

