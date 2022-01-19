The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

