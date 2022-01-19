The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

