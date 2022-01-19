Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 2,063 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

