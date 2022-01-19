Thomas White International Ltd. Buys New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

