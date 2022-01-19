Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 406,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,659,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $245.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.