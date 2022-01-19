Thomas White International Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. 8,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,606. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

