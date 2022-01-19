Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 242,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.