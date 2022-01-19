THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $40.90 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00013035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

