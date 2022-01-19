Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,708.71

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,708.71 and $108,515.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00329482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

