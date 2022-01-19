ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Short Interest Update

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

