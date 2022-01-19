ThreeFold Price Down 13.9% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $34,681.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00192412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.