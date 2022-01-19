Thunder Token (TT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.62 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00322345 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

