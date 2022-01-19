thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.71 ($11.03) and last traded at €9.93 ($11.28). 3,720,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.06 ($11.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -53.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.13.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

