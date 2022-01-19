TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 507,239 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIMB shares. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TIM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TIM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

