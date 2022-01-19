Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 57.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIM stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

