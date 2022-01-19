Titan Capital Management LLC CA Takes $6.43 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.8% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,133. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

